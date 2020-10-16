fb-pixel

Car crashes into South Boston restaurant, forcing six residents living above to evacuate

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated October 16, 2020, 28 minutes ago
A car crashed into the front of McGoo's pizzeria in South Boston early Friday morning.
Boston Fire Department/Twitter

A car crashed into a South Boston pizza restaurant early Friday morning, forcing six residents who live above to evacuate, fire officials said.

The incident took place at McGoo’s Pizzeria at 479 West Broadway St. at about 1 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital, the department said, and a temporary support column was used to shore up the building.


