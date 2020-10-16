Here’s how much you need to make to afford a home in each Rhode Island community

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m not ashamed to say that I now own a little bit of dirt from McCoy Stadium. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 27,438 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 228 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1.9 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 6.6 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 1,149. There were 129 people in the hospital.

Advertisement

* * *

If you’re making $70,000 a year, the only communities where you are likely to find an affordable home to buy are Central Falls, Providence (not counting the East Side), and Pawtucket, according to a report released Friday by HousingWorks RI.

The annual fact book compares household income to the median-priced home in every community in the state, showing that you likely need to earn more than $190,000 a year to afford a home on the East Side of Providence, and $238,000 to buy a place on Block Island.

The report comes at a particularly difficult time for Rhode Island because state leaders were planning to include a large affordable housing bond on the November ballot, but the pandemic has put everything on hold.

You should read the full report, but here’s a look at what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in each community.

CENTRAL FALLS: Income needed: $49,338 / Median-priced home: $147,450

PROVIDENCE (Without the East Side): Income needed: $65,468 / Median-priced home: $203,700

PAWTUCKET: Income needed: $68,410 / Median-priced home: $225,000

Advertisement

WOONSOCKET: Income needed: $70,706 / Median-priced home: $223,900

WARWICK: Income needed: $70,806 / Median-priced home: $239,900

WEST WARWICK: Income needed: $71,161 / Median-priced home: $229,900

EAST PROVIDENCE: Income needed: $73,304 / Median-priced home: $245,000

COVENTRY: Income needed: $74,955 / Median-priced home: $245,000

BURRILLVILLE: Income needed: $76,659 / Median-priced home: $269,500

JOHNSTON: Income needed: $77,076 / Median-priced home: $250,000

NORTH PROVIDENCE: Income needed: $77,377 / Median-priced home: $240,000

CRANSTON: Income needed: $77,414 / Median-priced home: $257,000

TIVERTON: Income needed: $88,234 / Median-priced home: $312,500

SMITHFIELD: Income needed: $88,322 / Median-priced home: $311,000

WARREN: Income needed: $88,380 / Median-priced home: $301,000

CUMBERLAND: Income needed: $88,752 / Median-priced home: $315,500

WESTERLY: Income needed: $89,098 / Median-priced home: $335,000

GLOCESTER: Income needed: $89,452 / Median-priced home: $300,000

RICHMOND: Income needed: $90,343 / Median-priced home: $298,500

NORTH SMITHFIELD: Income needed: $90,594 / Median-priced home: $322,500

BRISTOL: Income needed: $91,934 / Median-priced home: $335,000

SCITUATE: Income needed: $96,684 / Median-priced home: $335,450

HOPKINTON: Income needed: $96,899 / Median-priced home: $327,500

FOSTER: Income needed: $99,241 / Median-priced home: $322,450

SOUTH KINGSTOWN: Income needed: $101,783 / Median-priced home: $370,000

EXETER: Income needed: $103,996 / Median-priced home: $375,000

LINCOLN: Income needed: $104,201 / Median-priced home: $355,000

CHARLESTOWN: Income needed: $105,959 / Median-priced home: $409,900

MIDDLETOWN: Income needed: $108,400 / Median-priced home: $397,000

NORTH KINGSTOWN: Income needed: $109,193 / Median-priced home: $385,000

WEST GREENWICH: Income needed: $112,385 / Median-priced home: $365,000

PORTSMOUTH: Income needed: $114,452 / Median-priced home: $406,000

LITTLE COMPTON: Income needed: $127,945 / Median-priced home: $530,000

NARRAGANSETT: Income needed: $128,709 / Median-priced home: $499,450

BARRINGTON: Income needed: $133,656 / Median-priced home: $460,000

NEWPORT: Income needed: $138,844 / Median-priced home: $535,500

EAST GREENWICH: Income needed: $148,012 / Median-priced home: $488,500

JAMESTOWN: Income needed: $149,386 / Median-priced home: $595,000

Advertisement

PROVIDENCE (East Side): Income needed: $190,105 / Median-priced home: $625,000

NEW SHOREHAM: Income needed: $238,641 / Median-priced home: $990,000

HousingWorks RI is holding a virtual event at 10 a.m. to discuss this year’s findings.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo is ordering companies to close their break rooms for at least 90 days and directing people to wear masks indoors and outdoors unless you’re around people you live with.

⚓ There was another debate last night between US Senator Susan Collins of Maine and her Democratic challenger, East Greenwich native Sara Gideon.

⚓ Stephen Kinzer from Brown University’s Watson Institute has a column in the Globe explaining that the United States has brought much good to the world, but it has also wreaked much havoc.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Susan Dillon, Will Farrell, Etie-Lee Schaub, Henry Penney (9), Chris Edmonds (39), Josue Diaz, Angus Adams (15), Edward Galts (15), Jeremy Chiappetta, Alex Macfarlane, Tom Kane, Anna Stetson, Elyse Major, Heather Evans, and Kristin Murphy.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics: My colleague James Pindell breaks down last night’s dueling town hall meetings with President Trump and Joe Biden.

⚓ Economy: A coalition of Massachusetts labor groups is launching a campaign to urge Amazon to use local and union labor to build a wave of warehouses it is planning in the region.

⚓ Sports: Michael Silverman has a fascinating story on how NFL oddsmakers are coming up with point spreads in such a strange season.

⚓ Food: Kara Baskin tried the ghost pepper doughnut from Dunkin' so you don’t have to.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Advertisement

⚓ The state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee is having a virtual meeting this morning.

⚓ Health Department director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold a coronavirus discussion on Facebook Live with Dr. Philip Chan at 2 p.m.

⚓ Providence and Central Falls are hosting gun buyback events on Saturday. For more details, click here.

⚓ If you’re grieving over the loss of a loved one, HopeHealth is holding a virtual weekend of hope and healing.

⚓ Do you ❤️ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.