Lawrence names its first Latino police captain

Lawrence recently announced the naming of the first Latino captain in the city’s Police Department.

Maurice Aguiler, a 22-year department veteran and most recently a lieutenant, was elevated to his new position in a ceremony in Mayor Dan Rivera’s office. Sergeant Ariel Montas, who is also Latino, was appointed lieutenant.

City officials said the two promotions are the latest moves in an ongoing effort to diversify both the rank-and-file and top echelons of the Police Department, which in July for the first time became a majority minority department.