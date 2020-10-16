'Low risk’ shelter in place ordered in north Waltham

A “low risk” shelter in place order was issued for residents in part of Waltham around 11 a.m. Friday as police conducted an “active investigation” into an unspecified crime in the neighborhood.
Waltham police issued two brief tweets about the law enforcement action.
“A low risk shelter in place notice was sent out due to active investigation into a crime that took place in North Waltham,” police tweeted. “There is no known threat to the schools; the shelter in place is out of an abundance of caution.”
(1/2) ATTENTION: A low risk shelter in place notice was sent out due to active investigation into a crime that took place in North Waltham. There is no known threat to the schools; the shelter in place is out of an abundance of caution.— Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) October 16, 2020
The second tweet reported that no more information was available to the public because the investigation had just gotten underway.
Advertisement
(2/2) Due to the early stages of the investigation no further information will be available at this moment.— Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) October 16, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.