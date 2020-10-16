'Low risk’ shelter in place ordered in north Waltham

A “low risk” shelter in place order was issued for residents in part of Waltham around 11 a.m. Friday as police conducted an “active investigation” into an unspecified crime in the neighborhood.

Waltham police issued two brief tweets about the law enforcement action.

“A low risk shelter in place notice was sent out due to active investigation into a crime that took place in North Waltham,” police tweeted. “There is no known threat to the schools; the shelter in place is out of an abundance of caution.”