Rockland set to auction property at center of dispute

The town of Rockland is auctioning off property overlooking a private golf course, on the condition that the new owner demolish the house built there 10 years ago or figure out a way to make 320 Concord St. a legally buildable lot, according to Town Administrator Douglas Lapp.
If the Nov. 5 auction is successful, it will mark the end of a legal battle that began soon after Robert DelPrete built the 2,500-square-foot home on land acquired from his family.
Neighbors complained that the town had incorrectly issued a building permit for the undersized lot; officials said they had been misled and agreed that they erred. After numerous suits and countersuits, the courts upheld the town’s 2013 order for DelPrete to tear down the house.
Advertisement
The town finally took the property and still-standing house for back taxes and selectmen voted in August to proceed with an auction.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com