Rockland set to auction property at center of dispute

The town of Rockland is auctioning off property overlooking a private golf course, on the condition that the new owner demolish the house built there 10 years ago or figure out a way to make 320 Concord St. a legally buildable lot, according to Town Administrator Douglas Lapp.

If the Nov. 5 auction is successful, it will mark the end of a legal battle that began soon after Robert DelPrete built the 2,500-square-foot home on land acquired from his family.

Neighbors complained that the town had incorrectly issued a building permit for the undersized lot; officials said they had been misled and agreed that they erred. After numerous suits and countersuits, the courts upheld the town’s 2013 order for DelPrete to tear down the house.