Salem, Somerville officials pushing for scaled down Halloween celebrations amid coronavirus pandemic

The mall, the statement said, “despite overall lower visitor numbers to the City this October, has seen large crowds the first two weeks of the month.”

In Salem – a community widely regarded as the epicenter of Halloween in the US as the home of the infamous witch trials of 1692, and where tourists traditionally flock all month to mark the spooky celebration – officials said Friday in a statement that starting Saturday, there’ll be additional restrictions downtown, with a focus on the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall.

Add Salem and Somerville to the list of Massachusetts communities working to ensure this year’s Halloween celebrations are extra safe – and scaled down – amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Big crowds and in-person gatherings can be a big problem amid the pandemic, so starting Saturday, access to the pedestrian mall will be restricted from the Peabody Essex Museum side “as pedestrian volumes may require,” the statement said.

In addition, tents on the mall will be prohibited and more barricades will be set up to limit entry lines, according to the statement, which also said downtown businesses that haven’t implemented reservation systems should “implement one before this weekend.”

And Mayor Kim Driscoll did what would normally be unthinkable absent a global health pandemic: She urged people to delay visiting her city during what’s normally a peak earning season for local shops and restaurants.

“Our message to those planning a trip to Salem this October at this point is to postpone your visit,” Driscoll said in the statement. “Due to capacity restrictions, most businesses have changed to advance ticketing or, for restaurants, reservations are required. Therefore, if you do not have a ticket or a reservation right now, you won’t be able to get in anywhere. We want our residents, visitors, and workers to be safe, and our visitors to have the possible experience when they come to Salem, and that’s just not possible this year.”

Advertisement

According to the statement, Friday’s announcement from Salem officials follows several prior measures the city’s taken to keep the public safe during the health crisis. Those measures include postponing the shift to the second step of Phase III of the statewide reopening process; limiting table capacity at restaurants to six; canceling all Haunted Happenings parades, balls, festivals, and large events; suspending all Haunted Happenings marketing efforts earlier this year; barring street performers from plying their trades in the central downtown area; canceling the “usual outdoor retail merchants”; instituting a mandatory mask zone downtown and inside businesses; publishing an online crowd meter to reflect downtown crowd levels on October weekends; and requiring overnight visitors to Salem to complete an online traveler form.

In Somerville, officials said in a separate statement Friday that Mayor Joe Curtatone and the city Board of Health “strongly encourage” families to skip trick-or-treating on Halloween night and opt for lower-risk fun as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as at-home activities and holiday crafts.

Curtatone, in the statement, seemed to acknowledge that could be a tough sell to kids.

“We fully understand how difficult it has been for everyone, and especially our children, to deal with a sustained state of emergency,” Curtatone said. “But as we face a rise locally and statewide in COVID-19 cases with the arrival of colder weather, we cannot let our guard down now. We are a creative and connected community, and I hope each family, household, or bubble will choose safe but fun ways to celebrate this year at home that observe all health guidance. We really need everyone to do their part.”

Advertisement

Somerville officials also said all in-person city-sponsored and permitted events, like the popular annual Haunted Hall and block parties, won’t be held or permitted this year. Plus, gatherings of more than 10 people aren’t allowed in Somerville.

“While celebrating holidays and observing traditions can provide a boost to your mental health, it is critical that we all commit to doing so safely,” said Somerville’s Health and Human Services Director Doug Kress in the statement. “The safest option is always to only gather with those you live with. We strongly advise against trick-or-treating, but if you do decide to go out, please follow CDC guidelines for reducing COVID-19 risk such as wearing face coverings, maintaining a six-foot distance from others, and frequent hand washing or sanitizing. Remember, it takes only one infected person to spread this disease among a group.”

Somerville and Salem are hardly the only communities adjusting their Halloween protocols to guard against the spread of the deadly contagion.

Wellesley officials said Wednesday that the town Recreation Department is offering family-friendly activities this month so people can stay safe. While calling trick-or-treating a “personal decision for families,” the town promoted the fifth annual Howlin' Haunted Halloween House contest, urging residents to participate by decorating their homes and yards with a Halloween theme to win prizes.

Advertisement

Last week, the town of Leicester announced that trick-or-treating would not be happening this year.

“Due to COVID-19, trick or treating in the Town of Leicester has been canceled,” officials wrote on Facebook. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The town joined a handful of other municipalities — including Worcester and Springfield — that are prohibiting trick-or-treating in an effort to prevent further spread of the virus.

And Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau has been urging residents to find other ways to celebrate Halloween, too.

“Trick-or-treating door-to-door is just not safe,” Vieau said in a recent statement posted on the city’s website. “There is too much potential for community spread. Participation in traditional Halloween activities should be avoided. I feel our residents can come up with some pretty creative options that would be both safe and fun.”

Brookline’s also discouraging trick-or-treating, and won’t approve any street closures or block parties this year.

“Door to door trick-or-treating is contradictory to the efforts we’ve all made throughout this pandemic, so I want to encourage everyone to consider safer alternatives,” Brookline Public Health Commissioner Swannie Jett said in a recent statement. “We have done tremendous work as a community to keep our overall COVID-19 risk low to this point, and we want to ensure we’re doing everything we can by taking reasonable precautions while still celebrating Halloween.”

Advertisement

Governor Charlie Baker has said the state won’t cancel Halloween, but people need to avoid large gatherings and continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines and other public health protocols.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.