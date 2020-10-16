Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Greenfield

A Vermont woman and two men from New York were arrested after state troopers found drugs, a knife, and a gun inside their car during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Greenfield Thursday night, Massachusetts State Police said.
Joanne Mitchell, 29 of St. Johnsbury, Vt. , Lance Harper, 28 of New York City, and Jermaine Taylor, 48 of Brooklyn are facing multiple charges including trafficking cocaine, drug, possess to distribute class A, and possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, State Police said in a press release.
Harper was driving a a gray Toyota SUV when he was pulled over for driving with a suspended registration and speeding at 8 p.m., State Police said. Mitchell was sitting in the backseat without a seatbelt and Taylor was also a passenger in the vehicle.
Advertisement
A search of the vehicle turned up 193 grams of cocaine, 180 wax bags containing suspected Fentanyl, a knife with white powder and a .45 caliber Glock model 30 with nine live cartridges.
They were placed under arrest and taken to the Franklin County House of Correction, State Police said.
Bail was set at $50,000 each.
Harper is facing additional charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, driving an unregistered vehicle, and speeding, police said. Taylor is also being charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence, the release said.
Mitchell is facing additional charges of arrestee furnishing false name and failure to wear a seat belt, State Police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.