Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Greenfield

A Vermont woman and two men from New York were arrested after state troopers found drugs, a knife, and a gun inside their car during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Greenfield Thursday night, Massachusetts State Police said.

Joanne Mitchell, 29 of St. Johnsbury, Vt. , Lance Harper, 28 of New York City, and Jermaine Taylor, 48 of Brooklyn are facing multiple charges including trafficking cocaine, drug, possess to distribute class A, and possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, State Police said in a press release.

Harper was driving a a gray Toyota SUV when he was pulled over for driving with a suspended registration and speeding at 8 p.m., State Police said. Mitchell was sitting in the backseat without a seatbelt and Taylor was also a passenger in the vehicle.