Video: Look how close to shore this great white shark was while feasting on prey in Provincetown

They may be large — but the great white sharks that swim in Cape Cod waters can get exceedingly close to the shoreline.
That was evidenced in a pair of videos taken by Corey Nunes this week at Race Point Beach, in Provincetown, and shared on social media.
In the clips — posted by the nonprofit Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Facebook Friday — one of the apex predators can be seen slowly making its way toward the beach as it stalked its prey.
Moments later, a bloody scene ensued, as the shark thrashed back and forth in the ocean. The great white — its sharp fins protruding from the water — appeared to be only a few feet from where waves were breaking on the beach.
The conservancy, which works with state shark experts from the Division of Marine Fisheries to tag and track great whites, said that while beachgoers may have packed up for the season, the fall is still a busy time for the marine animals.
“This is another good reminder that white sharks hunt in shallow waters off the Cape,” officials from the conservancy wrote, “and based on tagging data, we know that October is a peak season month for white shark activity off the Cape.”
