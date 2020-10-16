Video: Look how close to shore this great white shark was while feasting on prey in Provincetown

They may be large — but the great white sharks that swim in Cape Cod waters can get exceedingly close to the shoreline.

That was evidenced in a pair of videos taken by Corey Nunes this week at Race Point Beach, in Provincetown, and shared on social media.

In the clips — posted by the nonprofit Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Facebook Friday — one of the apex predators can be seen slowly making its way toward the beach as it stalked its prey.