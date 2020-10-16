Early voting starts in Massachusetts on Saturday. Here’s what to know

Early voting at Fenway will be available on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Boston voters looking to cast ballots at Fenway should use the Gate A entrance at the corner of Jersey Street and Brookline Avenue. Masks and social distancing will be required, according to a press release.

Registered voters can cast ballots at a handful of early voting sites in each community. For Boston residents, that includes Fenway Park. The early voting period in Massachusetts runs from Oct. 17 through Oct. 30.

Massachusetts voters can begin casting ballots across the state on Saturday as the early voting period gets underway.

Advertisement

The weather on Saturday will start out with heavy rain, but the skies will clear in the morning and the sun will return. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s in the afternoon.

State and local officials this year are urging people to take advantage of early voting and mail-in ballot options to avoid crowds at the polls on Election Day as COVID-19 remains a threat.

Early voting locations and dates vary in each city and town. You can find a full list of locations and dates on the Secretary of State’s website.

In addition to choosing the president and weighing in on races for the US House and Senate, voters will be asked to decide two ballot questions: One on the availability of motor vehicle data for maintenance and repair purposes, and another on ranked-choice voting.

The deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts is Oct. 24, and Election Day is Nov. 3.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.