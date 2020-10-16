Gideon reports $39 million raised in third quarter, more than quadruple Collins’ $8 million

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democrat Sara Gideon raised $39 million for her Maine campaign in the third quarter, far outraising Republican Sen. Susan Collins in their heated race that could help determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Gideon filed a report Thursday with the Federal Election Commission indicating her campaign raised $39.3 million and spent $22 million in July, August and September, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Of the reported funds, $38.5 million came from individual donors, $260,000 came from party committees and political action committees, and $538,000 came from other authorized committees. Gideon reported having $22.7 million on hand at the end of September.