Mass. reports 702 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 30 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 30 to 9,482, the Department of Public Health reported Friday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 702, bringing the total to 139,353.

State officials also reported that 14,962 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.48 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 5.01 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 321 people, bringing that total to 123,893.

The seven-day average of positive tests per total tests administered, was at 1.4 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.