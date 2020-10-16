Destination nowhere

That changed this year when i nternational governments began to bar travelers to their countries as the world struggled to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The United States — unused to being locked out — now finds itself unwelcome in most of the vacation destinations Americans traditionally visit and love. In fact, the only countries listed as open to US citizens now are Albania, Belarus, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, and Zambia. Another 25 countries are listed as open to Americans with restrictions that usually involve proof of a negative COVID test, sometimes daily test results, and mandated quarantines lasting up to 14 days. US travelers wishing to go to Ireland, for example, must self-isolate for 14 days.

The US State Department provides regular online travel advisories and updates for Americans seeking the latest on global travel rules and restrictions. Most frequent travelers do not access that site on a regular basis: They usually know where they want to go and are used to most countries welcoming US travelers.

Friends in Europe assure me that some creative and affluent Americans are arriving after stopovers in more obscure landing spots from which they hoped to go forward to popular European destinations like Paris, Madrid, or Rome. But this involves more travel time, more stops, and more expenses related to medical tests and possible quarantine stays. Recently some Americans were apprehended and detained before being allowed to leave for England but not to enter Italy.

Like millions of others, my husband and I were forced to cancel our summer 2020 stay in London, Florence, southern Italy, and Rome. At the time, we dealt with our disappointment with reassurances that we’d simply have to wait until summer 2021. Now, six months away from spring 2021, we are not so sure the virus will be beaten into submission by then or when we shall actually be able to see these beloved places again.

Americans are unused to being shunned. For years, they have been the darlings of tourism around the world. That popularity sprang from the informal friendliness of most US travelers and mostly from their free-spending willingness to shore up the foreign economy with usually stronger US dollars. We aren’t loved because our hosts find us more charming or polite; some of us actually aren’t regarded as charming at all. Our hosts do, however, appreciate our spending habits, which shore up local businesses and service providers.

Whatever our reasons, Americans miss and shall continue to long for the elegance, culture, and welcoming beauty of so many foreign destinations now beyond their reach. I long for the next time I shall disembark a plane in Rome or Milan and get that first whiff of espresso coming from the airport bars as I head for baggage claim.

I cling to the memories of summer evening walks down the Rue de Rivoli in Paris as we return to our favorite small hotel, where we have been guests since our college years.

I wonder how the endless assault by COVID on Barcelona has changed the welcoming tone of one of Spain’s most beautiful cities or if it threatens the serenity of the charming island of Minorca.

For the moment, all we can do is wonder, captive as we all are of an enemy virus that offers us nowhere to run and, even fewer places to hide.

Mary Ann Sorrentino is a freelance columnist.