What are the Boston Globe editorial board’s endorsements in the 2020 election?

Between now and Nov. 3, Massachusetts voters will cast their ballots for the 2020 election — through mail-in voting, and in-person early voting before Election Day and on Election Day. To help voters prepare, the Boston Globe editorial board has compiled our relevant candidate and question endorsements.
Endorsements
Endorsements are the views of the Boston Globe editorial board, a group of opinion writers and editors separate from the Globe newsroom. Read more about the endorsement process here.
President: Joe Biden
‘The fact that Biden is not an ideological firebrand, and is thought unlikely to pursue reelection in 2024 if he wins this November, augurs well for the central challenge that will confront the next president: how to repair the damage from Trump’s four years.’
The Editorial Board
Question 1 | Right to Repair: Yes
‘It is inherently unfair for car manufacturers to have sole access to a vehicle’s mechanical data. . . . But the ballot measure, as it is, is far from perfect. The fact that this question was put to voters as opposed to lawmakers is a failure on the part of the Legislature.’
The Editorial Board
Advertisement
Question 2 | Ranked-Choice Voting: Yes
‘Massachusetts voters can strike an important blow for majority rule by voting yes on Question 2 in November and moving to ranked-choice voting for a number of state and federal elections.’
The Editorial Board
Voter resources:
- Check your voter registration or register to vote
- Track your mail-in ballot
- Where to drop off your mail-in ballot in your community
- Check out what’s on the ballot before you head to the polls
- Where to vote early in your community
- Find your Nov. 3 polling location
Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.