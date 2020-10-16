fb-pixel
OPINION

What are the Boston Globe editorial board’s endorsements in the 2020 election?

By The Editorial BoardUpdated October 16, 2020, 8 minutes ago
Michael Farina filled out his ballot at City Hall on Sept. 1. Tape was used to control social distancing for voters.
Michael Farina filled out his ballot at City Hall on Sept. 1. Tape was used to control social distancing for voters.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Between now and Nov. 3, Massachusetts voters will cast their ballots for the 2020 election — through mail-in voting, and in-person early voting before Election Day and on Election Day. To help voters prepare, the Boston Globe editorial board has compiled our relevant candidate and question endorsements.

Endorsements

Endorsements are the views of the Boston Globe editorial board, a group of opinion writers and editors separate from the Globe newsroom. Read more about the endorsement process here.

Peter and Maria Hoey for The Boston Globe

President: Joe Biden

‘The fact that Biden is not an ideological firebrand, and is thought unlikely to pursue reelection in 2024 if he wins this November, augurs well for the central challenge that will confront the next president: how to repair the damage from Trump’s four years.’

The Editorial Board

Read the full endorsement.


Question 1 | Right to Repair: Yes

‘It is inherently unfair for car manufacturers to have sole access to a vehicle’s mechanical data. . . . But the ballot measure, as it is, is far from perfect. The fact that this question was put to voters as opposed to lawmakers is a failure on the part of the Legislature.’

The Editorial Board

Read the full endorsement.

Question 2 | Ranked-Choice Voting: Yes

‘Massachusetts voters can strike an important blow for majority rule by voting yes on Question 2 in November and moving to ranked-choice voting for a number of state and federal elections.’

The Editorial Board

Read the full endorsement.


Voter resources:

