In Hingham’s The Cove, luxury apartments with easy access to shopping, the ferry

Rent One bedroom and one bath ($2,350–$2,895), two bedrooms and two baths ($3,325–$3,640), and three bedrooms and two baths ($4,320–$5,655).

Year built 2020

Utilities Tenant is responsible for electric, water, sewer, and gas.

Pet fees $65 for a dog and $35 for a cat. Maximum two pets per apartment. There are breed restrictions, as well as a 100-pound weight limit.

Bicycle storage Complimentary

Kayak storage Available in south building

Parking Covered indoor space is $175 a month. Open-air parking is first-come, first-served.

Valet trash Trash pickup (via chute) five days a week

There is no free-agent market for neighbors; who you get is who you get.

And for The Cove, a new apartment complex in Hingham, that’s a good thing as its neighbors include the 434-acre Bare Cove Park and Lynch Field, and it’s a quick walk to two shopping areas and about a mile to the MBTA’s ferry to Boston. A private boardwalk connects The Cove to the park.

The Cove has 220 units in two four-story buildings that serve as bookends for some of the amenities du jour for new luxury apartment complexes in Greater Boston: an outdoor pool, a firepit, a grilling area with a pizza oven, and a “cove” with hammocks facing a wooded area.

On the rooftop is what the developer, Alliance Residential Co., has dubbed the “Sky Lounge.” It includes a folding glass wall that opens to a deck overlooking the park. This level also offers a service-style wet bar, a water-vapor fireplace, personal conversation booths, a 10-person private dining room, and a prep kitchen.

Further attractions in the complex include a media lounge; a fitness center with bikes connected to interactive studio classes; a yoga/fitness studio; a lobby lounge with design materials that harken to the area’s shipbuilding history; a mailroom; two pet-washing stations; a mezzanine with a “History of Hingham” exhibit; and a clubroom with a television, a library, a billiard table, and a wet bar.

The model, located on the third floor, has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,238 square feet of living space. To get a sense of the interior, think of a container of Neapolitan ice cream: The bedroom suites form the outer sections, while the main living space lies in between them. The finishes, however, are anything but vanilla.

The front door opens into a kitchen with white raised-panel cabinets with stainless-steel pulls, Caesarstone counters, a backsplash of hexagonal ceramic tile and traditionally stacked glass tile, an island with seating for three, recessed lighting, and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove. The flooring in this open plan is vinyl plank.

From here, the unit flows into a living area with a wide window that takes up nearly the entire wall. Some units have gas fireplaces; the model does not.

The bigger bedroom suite (170 square feet) has plush carpet, and natural light comes from one window. (Some bedrooms have two.) A walk-in closet separates the bedroom and an en-suite bath with a white double vanity topped with Caesarstone, a ceramic tile floor, built-in shelving, and a shower with a straight-stacked white ceramic subway tile surround with dark grout behind a frameless clear-glass door.

The second bedroom (132 square feet) has a walk-in closet, a laundry setup with a full-size washer and dryer, and an en-suite bath with a single vanity, a Caesarstone countertop, and a tub/shower combination with a straight-stacked ceramic subway tile surround with dark grout. The floor is ceramic tile as well.

Both suites come with recessed lighting.

All of the units have 10-foot ceilings, NEST thermostats, and stove hoods that vent directly to the exterior so that cooking scents don’t travel from one apartment to another. The architect is CUBE 3 Studio.

Call the leasing office at 781-556-7003, or visit the development website at www.thecovehingham.com/#/

Client: Doerr Associates - (781) 729-9020 31 Church Street Wincester MA 01890 Project: The Cove Apartments - Hingham, MA For more information Contact Gregg Shupe 508-877-7700 www.Shupestudios.com Gregory Shupe/©Gregg Shupe 2019/ShupeStudios.

One of two pet-washing stations. Gregory Shupe/©Gregg Shupe 2019/ShupeStudios.

Another look at the lobby. Gregory Shupe/©Gregg Shupe 2019/ShupeStudios.

The media lounge. Gregg Shupe/©Gregg Shupe 2019/ShupeStudios.

The fitness center. Gregory Shupe (CUSTOM_CREDIT)/©Gregg Shupe 2019/ShupeStudios.

The fitness studio. Gregg Shupe/©Gregg Shupe 2019/ShupeStudios.

The kitchen has an island. Gregory Schupe (CUSTOM_CREDIT)/©Gregg Shupe 2019/ShupeStudios.

The mailroom. Gregory Shupe (CUSTOM_CREDIT)/©Gregg Shupe 2019/ShupeStudios.

The lobby. Gregory Shupe (CUSTOM_CREDIT)/©Gregg Shupe 2019/ShupeStudios.

The apartments have open layouts. Gregory Shupe

A conference room, which could be used to hold a dinner party. Gregory Schupe/©Gregg Shupe 2019/ShupeStudios.

The kitchen has Caesarstone counters and stainless-steel appliances. Gregory Schupe/©Gregg Shupe 2019/ShupeStudios.

A "cove" near the pool offer seating and hammocks. Andy Ryan

Another view of the "sky lounge." Andy Ryan

The guest bedroom. Gregory Shupe

The "sky lounge." Andy Ryan

The grill and pizza oven by the pool. Andy Ryan

The exterior of The Cove complex in Hingham. Gregory Shupe

The Clubroom. Andy Ryan

A coworking space in the development. Andy Ryan

The owner suite bath has a dual vanity. Gregory Shupe

The standalone in the owner suite bath. Gregory Shupe

The en-suite guest bath has a tub/shower combination and a single vanity. Gregory Shupe

The owner bedroom in the model unit. Gregory Schupe/©Gregg Shupe 2019/ShupeStudios.

The owner suite bath. Gregory Shupe

An aerial view of the complex. Andy Ryan

