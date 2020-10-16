In Hingham’s The Cove, luxury apartments with easy access to shopping, the ferry

The Cove, 350 Beal St., Hingham
Rent One bedroom and one bath ($2,350–$2,895), two bedrooms and two baths ($3,325–$3,640), and three bedrooms and two baths ($4,320–$5,655).
Units 220
Year built 2020
Utilities Tenant is responsible for electric, water, sewer, and gas.
Pet fees $65 for a dog and $35 for a cat. Maximum two pets per apartment. There are breed restrictions, as well as a 100-pound weight limit.
Bicycle storage Complimentary
Kayak storage Available in south building
Parking Covered indoor space is $175 a month. Open-air parking is first-come, first-served.
Valet trash Trash pickup (via chute) five days a week
There is no free-agent market for neighbors; who you get is who you get.
And for The Cove, a new apartment complex in Hingham, that’s a good thing as its neighbors include the 434-acre Bare Cove Park and Lynch Field, and it’s a quick walk to two shopping areas and about a mile to the MBTA’s ferry to Boston. A private boardwalk connects The Cove to the park.
The Cove has 220 units in two four-story buildings that serve as bookends for some of the amenities du jour for new luxury apartment complexes in Greater Boston: an outdoor pool, a firepit, a grilling area with a pizza oven, and a “cove” with hammocks facing a wooded area.
On the rooftop is what the developer, Alliance Residential Co., has dubbed the “Sky Lounge.” It includes a folding glass wall that opens to a deck overlooking the park. This level also offers a service-style wet bar, a water-vapor fireplace, personal conversation booths, a 10-person private dining room, and a prep kitchen.
Further attractions in the complex include a media lounge; a fitness center with bikes connected to interactive studio classes; a yoga/fitness studio; a lobby lounge with design materials that harken to the area’s shipbuilding history; a mailroom; two pet-washing stations; a mezzanine with a “History of Hingham” exhibit; and a clubroom with a television, a library, a billiard table, and a wet bar.
The model, located on the third floor, has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,238 square feet of living space. To get a sense of the interior, think of a container of Neapolitan ice cream: The bedroom suites form the outer sections, while the main living space lies in between them. The finishes, however, are anything but vanilla.
The front door opens into a kitchen with white raised-panel cabinets with stainless-steel pulls, Caesarstone counters, a backsplash of hexagonal ceramic tile and traditionally stacked glass tile, an island with seating for three, recessed lighting, and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove. The flooring in this open plan is vinyl plank.
From here, the unit flows into a living area with a wide window that takes up nearly the entire wall. Some units have gas fireplaces; the model does not.
The bigger bedroom suite (170 square feet) has plush carpet, and natural light comes from one window. (Some bedrooms have two.) A walk-in closet separates the bedroom and an en-suite bath with a white double vanity topped with Caesarstone, a ceramic tile floor, built-in shelving, and a shower with a straight-stacked white ceramic subway tile surround with dark grout behind a frameless clear-glass door.
The second bedroom (132 square feet) has a walk-in closet, a laundry setup with a full-size washer and dryer, and an en-suite bath with a single vanity, a Caesarstone countertop, and a tub/shower combination with a straight-stacked ceramic subway tile surround with dark grout. The floor is ceramic tile as well.
Both suites come with recessed lighting.
All of the units have 10-foot ceilings, NEST thermostats, and stove hoods that vent directly to the exterior so that cooking scents don’t travel from one apartment to another. The architect is CUBE 3 Studio.
Call the leasing office at 781-556-7003, or visit the development website at www.thecovehingham.com/#/
Call the leasing office at 781-556-7003, or visit the development website at www.thecovehingham.com/#/
