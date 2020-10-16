Agent: Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is ‘looking at all options’ in free agency

Chara, who had Boston and Los Angeles among his finalists the last time he hit free agency (2006, or midway through George W. Bush’s second term) is not looking to be crowned King Z, or having a reunion with Claude Julien in Montreal. Tampa’s cap space wouldn’t allow it, anyway, but he’s not trying to join Tom Brady in Tampa.

Amid reports that Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, a free agent who has had offers from other teams, was “looking at all options,” agent Matt Keator reiterated to the Globe what he said last week: Chara was in “no rush” to decide his future.

“He’s an iconic player, a personality and a leader,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said, “and we want to make sure we’re dealing with this with the utmost respect.”

No one in the stick-and-puck industry knows what next season will look like. Chara, like all his peers, remains at home, waiting.

Asked last week about Chara’s expected role, Sweeney stressed that there was “no ambiguity” about it. He offered no specifics, but reduced minutes would be part and parcel of a deal.

Chara, 43, logged 21:01 per game last season. His shorthanded average time on ice (3:11) was most on the Bruins (slightly ahead of penalty kill partner Brandon Carlo) and 12th in the league. Among left sticks, Jeremy Lauzon would be first up.

