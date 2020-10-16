Astros look to 2004 Red Sox for inspiration as they attempt to emulate historic comeback

The Sox are the only team in history to come back from a 3-0 deficit. But Bregman’s point was that it was possible to defy the odds.

So when the Astros lost the first three games of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Bregman gathered a few teammates in the clubhouse at Petco Park to watch highlights of the 2004 Red Sox and their comeback against the Yankees.

SAN DIEGO — Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is a student of baseball history. His paternal grandfather, Stan, was general counsel of the Washington Senators and knew Ted Williams well.

Advertisement

The Astros haven’t lost a game since. Their 7-4 victory on Friday forced Game 7 on Saturday night.

Houston will start Lance McCullers against Charlie Morton in a rematch of Game 2. Morton went five scoreless innings in that game as McCullers allowed four runs.

The ’04 Red Sox were lovable idiots who shocked the dynasty Yankees of Derek Jeter and Joe Torre. The Astros, convicted of cheating en route to a World Series championship in 2017, are hardly a sympathetic lot.

But for a segment of baseball traditionalists, there’s satisfaction seeing 71-year-old Astros manager Dusty Baker outmaneuver the number-crunching Rays.

A sacrifice bunt, the bane of analytics, helped fuel a four-run fifth inning for Houston and now the Astros are a victory away from being the first team with a losing record to advance to the World Series.

The Rays were sixth in the American League in runs per game during the regular season. Their success has been fueled by run prevention. The Rays have creatively used their pitching staff and been precise in how they’ve aligned their defense.

But at some point the offense has to help and the Rays aren’t giving their pitchers much room for error. They had two runs through seven innings on Saturday before Manuel Margot hit a two-run homer, his second of the game.

Advertisement

The Rays are hitting .199 in the series and have struck out in 37 percent of their at-bats.

Tampa Bay led, 1-0, before the game got away from them in the fifth. Blake Snell, erratic throughout his start, walked Yuli Gurriel before Aledmys Diaz singled.

Kevin Cash turned to Diego Castillo, one of his late-inning relievers, in the belief that this was a pivotal moment in the game.

It certainly was — for the Astros.

Martin Maldonado bunted the runners over. Then, with the Rays in a shift that left a hole on the right side, Springer rolled a single through the gap and two runs scored.

Jose Altuve drove in Springer with a double that bounced off the fence in right field. After a passed ball, Carlos Correa singled to drive in Altuve.

Prior to that inning, Tampa Bay relievers had stranded all 21 runners they inherited during the postseason. The two runs charged to Castillo were his first in 11 career postseason appearances.

“Gut-wrenching,” said Cash of watching that decision backfire.

Down 4-1 and seemingly still in the game, the Rays turned to Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning. The rookie had not pitched since Oct. 7 in a low-leverage situation.

It was another bad bullpen move. Kyle Tucker homered in the sixth, then the Astros added two more runs. Correa had an RBI double and Tucker a sacrifice fly.

Advertisement

Rays pitchers walked nine, their most in any game this season.

Lefthander Framber Valdez went six innings and allowed one run for the Astros. He surrendered three hits and struck out nine.

Valdez exchanged words with Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Diaz after walking him in the sixth inning. As the umpires kept the two players apart, Correa came over from shortstop and spoke assertively to Valdez before going over to Diaz and settling him down.

Baker, despite using seven pitchers to get through Game 5 on Thursday, has his staff in good shape for Game 7 thanks to Valdez.

But the Rays could have an edge with Morton, who is 6-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 11 postseason games. He has started two playoff games this season and allowed one run over 10 innings.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.