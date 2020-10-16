NCAA to strip UMass of 59 men’s basketball victories, A-10 tennis title for financial aid overpayment

On Friday, the NCAA’s the Committee on Infractions had imposed a two-year probation on UMass that will end October 2022 in addition to vacating results involving athletes who received what were determined to be a total of 13 inappropriate payments.

While acknowledging that the athletics department made administrative mistakes in the distribution of athletic aid through the financial aid process, director of athletics Ryan Bamford does not believe that the penalties imposed are appropriate and that UMass plans to appeal the decision.

The NCAA is stripping the University of Massachusetts of 59 victories in men’s basketball and an Atlantic-10 Conference championship in women’s tennis for overpaying 12 athletes about $9,100 in financial aid from 2014-17.

The school will also pay a self-imposed fine of $5,000.

The NCAA said four athletes received a higher housing rate after they moved to less-expensive off-campus housing, and eight continued to receive a telecom fee for those who live in on-campus after they moved to off. One athlete received both.

The NCAA determined UMass officials and coaches were unaware of the overpayments at the time, but they still caused the athletes to compete while ineligible.

“These were simply operational errors in our compliance systems that did not functionally detect payments above our cost of attendance,” said Bamford.

"The errors occurred with no intent to gain a competitive or recruiting advantage, or to compromise the collegiate model. Our administrative and coaching staffs and student-athletes were completely unaware of the mistakes until we audited our records as part of the NCAA review. To vacate wins as a form of penalty – hurting our student-athletes who did nothing wrong – is an overreach by the infractions panel and is deeply disappointing.

The committee said a former associate athletics director’s misunderstanding of financial aid rules and administrative error resulted in the violations. The committee did not find a failure to monitor infraction because 98 percent of the time during the period where the overpayments occurred, UMass appropriately doled out financial aid.

Dave Roberts, COI chief hearings officer and special assistant to the athletic director at Southern California, said previous case precedent based on ineligible competition by athletes led to the penalty of vacating results.

“We look at a multitude of factors, not just the dollar amount involved,” Roberts said. “The number of students involved. The number of competitions involved. The duration of detection. Many, many factors.”

The NCAA COI decision stated that the involved student-athletes participated while technically ineligible and UMass should have withheld them from competition even though neither UMass nor the athletes themselves were aware of the violations at the time the student-athletes participated in competition. The inadvertent violations provided no recruiting or competitive advantage for either UMass team.

UMass said the NCAA’s investigation was initiated by the school, which was self-investigating possible low-level violations in basketball that occurred under former basketball coach Derek Kellogg.

After initially learning of potential violations in the spring of 2017, UMass was proactive in engaging the NCAA and outside counsel and worked collaboratively with the parties to thoroughly assess athletics compliance efforts and remedial measures at the university.

According to the NCAA’s report, UMass and NCAA enforcement had agreed to a negotiated resolution of the case. Because it did not include a penalty of vacated results, a COI panel rejected the agreement, sent the case back to enforcement and held a hearing to resolve the case and hand down penalties.

“Our athletics leadership acted promptly and appropriately when these administrative errors were discovered. We acknowledge and accept that violations occurred, however we respectfully disagree with the sanctions issued by the NCAA as they do not align with the nature of the infractions," said Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy.

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.