Olivia Borgen’s two goals lead Whitman-Hanson girls' soccer past Plymouth North

Borgen’s second goal, with less then three minutes remaining, was the winner. The Panthers took possession at midfield and fired a pass to Borgen at the top of the box. She did the rest, juking through defenders and rocketing the winning goal into the top of the net.

Yet, five games into their Patriot League-only abbreviated schedule, the Panthers are 4-0-1, and juniors Olivia Borgen and Kelsee Wozniak have remained prolific as offensive catalysts. In windy conditions, but surprisingly no rain Friday afternoon, Borgen scored twice as Whitman-Hanson earned a 3-2 victory over host Plymouth North.

With a COVID-19 delayed start and no typical preseason, Dave Floeck said it seems as if his Whitman-Hanson girls' soccer team is still shaking off rust.

Though Wozniak did not score for the first time in five games, she notched an assist to Alexis Billings for the game’s opening score. Borgen and Wozniak are sparks when they do not score, because their play creates opportunities for others.

“Teams are trying to double-team one of them all the time,” Floeck said. “When you have a two-headed monster, if you will, it makes things difficult on opposing defenses.”

Billings and first-year varsity sophomore Kayla Cassidy (3 goals this season) have benefitted from open chances with defenses keyed in on the junior stars.





The Panthers have yet to lose, but Floeck believes they have more growth potential. His team is growing accustomed to the new soccer pandemic-prompted modifications instituted by the MIAA.

“In many ways, I feel like some of these games are still like scrimmages as we try to figure things out,” he said.

Dartmouth 6, New Bedford 0 — Annika Furtado followed up Wednesday’s two-goal, two-assist performance against Brockton with three more goals as the Indians (4-0) dominated the Whalers (0-4) in their Southeast Conference match.

Duxbury 2, Marshfield 1 — Morgan Cheverie and Laurene Jordan scored to lift the visiting Dragons (1-3) to their first win of the season.

Mansfield 2, Taunton 0 — Amira Walcott and Olivia Homsi each scored their first varsity goals to help the visiting Hornets (1-2-1) pick up their first win of the season in the Hockomock League.

Milford 5, Attleboro 4 — Dani Atherton (3 goals) and Jill Michelson (2 goals) produced the offense to help the Hawks (1-3) outlast the Bombardiers (1-1) in a Hockomock League match.

Scituate 1, Pembroke 0 — Elizabeth Finn’s first-half goal was all the Sailors (4-0) needed to stay unbeaten in the Patriot League.

St. Mary’s 4, Malden Catholic 0 — Eighth-grader Bre Moloney recorded a goal and an assist, and Susannah Cornell, Julia Nickolau, and Sophie Skabeikis added tallies for the visiting Spartans (3-1) in the nonleague victory.

Field hockey

Cohasset 8, Middleborough 0 — Kate Cunning (3 goals) and Maddie Miller (2 goals) combined for five goals for the unbeaten Skippers (4-0) in the South Shore League.

Boys' golf

Burlington 47, Stoneham 25 — Junior Ricky Sheppard shot a 2-over-par 37 to lead the Red Devils (4-2) to victory at the Country Club of Billerica.

Oliver Ames 155, Mansfield 158 — Senior Logan Domenico shot a match-low 35 in the Hockomock League win for the Tigers (6-1), including his 15-foot birdie putt on the eighth hole at Pine Oaks Golf Course.

Boys' soccer

Franklin 2, King Philip 1 — Seniors Ethan Cain and Ben Moccia scored for the Panthers (1-3) in the Hockomock League win over the Warriors.

Pembroke 2, Plymouth South 0 — Seniors Luke Saia and Bryce Vega both scored in the Patriot League win for the Titans (4-0-1).

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 7, Malden Catholic 0 — Shane Fonseca recorded a hat trick for the visiting Pioneers (2-0-1) in the Catholic Conference matchup.

Whitman-Hanson 1, Plymouth North 0 — Peyton Collins connected with Brendan Nehiley on an indirect kick just before halftime to give the Panthers (2-3) the edge in the Patriot League win.