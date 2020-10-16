Patriots cancel Friday practice after player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

The Patriots canceled Friday’s practice, the team announced about a half-hour before the session was scheduled to begin.
According to ESPN, another person has tested positive for coronavirus. The NFL Network is reporting it is a player. The team is also awaiting the results of a second test to confirm if an additional person has also tested positive.
The Patriots had returned to practice Thursday for the first time since shutting down their facilities on Saturday as a result of a previous positive test.
The team is scheduled to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 11 before being postponed until Oct. 12, and then until Sunday, as the team dealt with positive tests from quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
This story will be updated.
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.