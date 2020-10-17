Amy Schumer leads vigil for DJ Henry, George Floyd at Boston Public Garden

A small crowd gathered at Boston Public Garden at midday Saturday and took a knee for nearly nine minutes in memory of George Floyd and Danroy “DJ” Henry of Easton — and it was all comedian Amy Schumer’s idea.
Schumer, a standup comic and the star of films such as “Trainwreck” and “I Feel Pretty,” posted an invitation to fans on her Instagram account.
“Anyone in Boston please join me at this corner inside the park by the duck statues at 1215pm today to kneel for #djhenry and #georgefloyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds #sayhisname or please wherever you are join me and post for #djhenry and post yourself doing it if you feel comfortable. I know it would mean a lot to his family,” Schumer wrote.
The message accompanied a photo of a street sign at the Charles and Beacon streets.
At 12:15 p.m., clad in a pink hoodie, a US Open cap, and a blue surgical mask, Schumer gathered with fans near the duck statues from the children’s classic “Make Way for Ducklings" near Beacon Street.
Together they kneeled in memory of Henry, a Black 20-year-old college student killed by police in a New York City suburb 10 years ago, and Floyd, who was killed on Memorial Day by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
Henry’s family settled a $6 million lawsuit against the village of Pleasantville, N.Y., in 2016, but they and their supporters have renewed a call for a full accounting of the circumstances of his death following Floyd’s killing and the broad movement for racial justice that his death helped spawn.
Schumer, a New York native, has brought her activism to Massachusetts before. In July she led a protest on Martha’s Vineyard against racism and police brutality.
