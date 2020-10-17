Amy Schumer leads vigil for DJ Henry, George Floyd at Boston Public Garden

A small crowd gathered at Boston Public Garden at midday Saturday and took a knee for nearly nine minutes in memory of George Floyd and Danroy “DJ” Henry of Easton — and it was all comedian Amy Schumer’s idea.

Schumer, a standup comic and the star of films such as “Trainwreck” and “I Feel Pretty,” posted an invitation to fans on her Instagram account.

“Anyone in Boston please join me at this corner inside the park by the duck statues at 1215pm today to kneel for #djhenry and #georgefloyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds #sayhisname or please wherever you are join me and post for #djhenry and post yourself doing it if you feel comfortable. I know it would mean a lot to his family,” Schumer wrote.