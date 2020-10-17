Cyclist struck in Marblehead flown to Boston hospital

A man riding a bicycle was struck by a car in Marblehead late Saturday afternoon and suffered a serious head injury, a fire official said.

The man, who is approximately 30 years old, was flown by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Capt. Thomas Rice said.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Mohawk Road. A person walked into a nearby fire station and reported that the bicyclist had been struck, Rice said.