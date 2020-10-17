Man arrested after shooting at Market Basket plaza in Lee, N.H.

Officers allegedly found Gordon Falt, 27, of Maine, standing next to a vehicle with a gun near a Market Basket and Rite Aid in the plaza, Laliberte said during the interview.

At 11:40 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at a Lee shopping plaza, Lee Police Lt. Donald Laliberte told WMUR Saturday afternoon.

A man is in custody after he fired a gun at a shopping plaza anchored by a Market Basket store in Lee, N.H., temporarily sending the plaza into lockdown Saturday, police said.

“The male refused to comply with any verbal commands and a perimeter was set up around the marketplace,” Laliberte told the station.

The plaza, located on Route 125, also contains a Planet Fitness, liquor store, restaurant, and other shops. Laliberte said the entire plaza was placed on lockdown while SWAT teams responded to the incident.

Falt turned himself into authorities without incident at 1:40 p.m., Laliberte said during the interview. No one was injured.

The suspect did not fire any additional shots and was not injured, but was still taken to a hospital “as a precaution" and is undergoing a mental health evaluation, Laliberte told WMUR.

Police were unsure of how many shots were initially fired.

“We know there’s more than one and less than 20," Laliberte told the station. “Apparently, he was shooting in the air.”

The shopping plaza has since reopened, Laliberte said.

A manager at the Market Basket store declined to comment when contacted by the Globe.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



