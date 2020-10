Police found a man with serious gunshot wounds and brought him to Baystate Medical Center, Walsh said.

At 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the 0-100 block of Grover Street, Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh wrote on Twitter.

A man was shot and seriously injured in Springfield Friday night, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

