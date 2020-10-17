Mass. reports 550 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 21 more deaths

The latest figures also show the percentage of people tested for the virus who are positive jumped on Friday to 7.3 percent from 5.5 percent the day before. This metric is at its highest point since early September, when the state reported a positive test rate as low as 1.6 percent.

The total number of deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide now stands at 9,503, the Department of Public Heath said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts grew by 550 on Saturday, bringing the total to 139,903 cases as public health officials announced the deaths of 21 additional patients diagnosed with the virus.

The data released Saturday show 12,395 more people were tested for the first time, hiking the total number of people tested in Massachusetts to nearly 2.5 million. More than 5 million molecular tests have been administered so far.

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 75people, bringing that total to 123,968.

The seven-day average of positive tests per total tests administered was at 1.3 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number closely tracked by state officials — was 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients held steady for the fourth day at 505. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity dropped from two to one, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 21; the lowest that number has been is nine.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.