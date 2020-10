Fenway Park hosted voters on Saturday, as early balloting began in Massachusetts. Residents lined up to cast their votes and to get a look at the historic ball park.

Communities across the state have early-voting locations and such voting will be available through Oct. 30. Mail-in balloting is continuing, and the ballots can be dropped off at the early-voting locations.

Boston residents can vote at Fenway Park on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.