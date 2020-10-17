Barrett’s response on climate change leaves some unsettled

Nominee calls policy issue ‘contentious’ (somewhere, Galileo is heard muttering)

In her confirmation hearings this week, Judge Amy Coney Barrett stated that she cannot express a view on climate change because it is a “very contentious matter of public policy.” As a science teacher and a graduate of Catholic school, I find this deeply troubling. What is contentious about climate change is not its reality but rather what to do about it. Barrett’s own religious leader, Pope Francis, knows this, as he called on people of faith to listen to scientists and take action in his 2015 ecological encyclical, Laudato Si.

I suspect Barrett was not consulting the pope but instead was revealing her lack of interest in scientific evidence that is inconvenient for conservatism. In that type of thinking, she is harking back to an earlier Catholic tradition, the Inquisition. The inquisitors famously took on Galileo for his heresy of writing that Earth moves around the sun.