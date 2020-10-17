Bedford boys' soccer bounces back with a finishing touch against Wayland

“We just weren’t finishing last game so we talked about taking advantage of our opportunities to score today,” said Bedford coach Gunnar Olson. “Our quality in the final third and putting balls on frame was a lot better.”

Senior Jasper Paez converted in the opening quarter, junior Max Alper added an insurance tally in the third quarter, and freshman Miles Herzog put the finishing touches on a 3-0 win with a goal in the final frame as the host Buccaneers (4-1-1) split the season series with the Warriors (3-3) in a Kicks for Cancer matchup at Bedford High.

After struggling to find the back of the net in Wednesday’s 1-0 Dual County League loss to Wayland, the Bedford boys' soccer made sure its scoring chances in Saturday’s rematch didn’t go to waste.

Advertisement

Bedford allowed just six total goals last season en route to a Division 3 North finals appearance and posted its fourth shutout of the season Saturday behind strong play from the backline and keeper Evan Squire.

Prior to kickoff, Bedford held a pregame ceremony to honor Jeff Hoyland, a 1979 Bedford High graduate who became a fixture within the community through his Bedford Snapshots Facebook page. Hoyland passed in July at the age of 59 from cancer.

“We were happy to do it and it means a lot to us,” said Olson. “Jeff meant a lot to the community and he was a great human being and dedicated a lot of time to us.”

Wayland keeper Maxwell Brande was unable to handle a crossing shot by Bedford's Collens Jumelle, (23) which allowed teammate Myles Herzog, at far right, to tap in the rebound for a 3-0 lead Saturday afternoon. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Archbishop Williams 4, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Junior Adam Stelljes scored a hat trick and Bate Morris recorded the shutout as the Bishops (4-0-1) stay unbeaten in the Catholic Central.

Billerica 1, Lowell 0 — Joe Haggerty netted the lone goal, assisted by Cameron Sjostedt, to lift the host Indians to the MVC win.

Advertisement

Carver 4, Hull 0 — Seniors Mike Sawicki (3 goals) and Dominic Craig (2 assists) fueled the Crusaders (3-1) in the South Shore League, raising their career point totals to 94 and 93, respectively.

Medway 9, Bellingham 0 — Senior Tyler Chiplock netted three goals and Christian Perugini scored a goal and added four assists for the Mustangs (2-0-1) in the Tri-Valley League.

Newburyport 5, Georgetown 1 — Junior Brady O’Donnell scored twice for the Clippers (3-0-2) in a Cape Ann League win over the Royals.

North Reading 2, Amesbury 0 — Junior Alex Carpenter and senior Sam McGeachie scored second-half goals and sophomore Kieran Gorgenyi (4 saves) recorded his third shutout of the season for the Hornets (4-0-1) in the Cape Ann win.

Boys' cross-country

Hopkinton 22, Holliston 39 — The visiting Hillers followed the 2-3-4 finish of sophomore Wyatt Ruff (16:38), and juniors Jake Lacoche (16:39), and Matt Burdulis (16:41) on the 2.88-mile course to the Tri-Valley League win. Holliston’s Brandon Hutchins (16:29) was the overall winner.

Masconomet 15, Danvers 50 — With Liam Quinlan (18:43) setting the pace, Masco seized the top seven spots in the Northeastern Conference win.

Girls' cross-country

Lowell 20, Billerica 35 — Sophomore Annie Gilman covered the 2.75-mile course in 18:44 time at Shedd Park to earn first-place honors and senior Sarah Ames (18:46) was just two seconds behind for the Red Raiders (3-0).

There was no slowing down Hannah Blomquist (7) Saturday afternoon. The Westwood senior captain rifled in four straight goals in the Wolverines' 7-0 Tri-Valley League win over Dedham. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Field hockey

Westwood 7, Dedham 0 — The host Wolverines dominated possession of the ball through the first period and a half of action Saturday morning, but scoring chances were few and far between.

Advertisement

That all changed when senior Hannah Blomquist started attacking. The center midfielder rattled off four straight goals to help Westwood to the Tri-Valley League victory.

With possession in the Dedham half of the field, the Wolverines sent two forwards out wide, allowing Blomquist to use the space in the middle of the field to get quality looks on net.

“It is easier for me to get a better angle shot when I am coming in through the middle,” Blomquist said. “I can really look up and see where in the net is open because the goalie is straight on in front of me. I can pick a corner. It makes it an easier shot on net.”

Blomquist’s stick handling made her drives to the net even more potent. “I think a lot of people hear stick handling and they think really fancy moves,” said Westwood coach Heather Joyce. “As you see with Hannah it is just simple left to right balls. That is all it is. She works so hard at it. She is constantly working at it and it makes a huge difference.”

Blomquist finished with five points (4 goals, 1 assist). Fellow senior Kathleen Reissfelder contributed two assists.

Bishop Stang 3, Austin Prep — Junior Judith Bonneau scored twice and assisted on senior Megan Perry’s goal for the Spartans (2-1-2) in a Catholic Central League win over the Cougars, who were playing their first varsity game in program history. Kerri Finneran was the goal scorer for AP.

Advertisement

Central Catholic 7, St. Mary’s 2 — Senior Grace Gervais scored four goals and one assist for the Raiders (1-3) in the nonleague match.

Methuen 5, Tewksbury 1 — Natalia Fiato and Peyton Petisce scored twice for the Rangers and Viile Victoria Santiago added another in a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Watertown 8, Melrose 0 — Freshman Molly Driscoll scored a hat trick for the host Raiders (4-0) and senior Morgan Beirne scored her first varsity goal in the Middlesex League win.

Winchester 8, Belmont 2 — Senior captain Niki Micciche racked up five goals for Winchester (4-0) in a Middlesex League win over the Marauders (0-4).

Girls' soccer

Archbishop Williams 5, Saint Joseph Prep 1 — Senior Ari Hay scored twice for the Bishops (2-1-1) in a Catholic Central League win over the Phoenix (1-2).

Dover-Sherborn 2, Norwood 0 — Seniors Olivia Smith and Lily Thomson connected for goals and Smith, along with classmates Kate Mastrobuono and Ava Kaplan were stellar defensively in a season-opening Tri-Valley League win.

Haverhill 3, Dracut 2 — Maci Gould scored twice for the Hillies (1-0) in their season-opening win over the Middies (0-1-1) in Merrimack Valley Conference play.

Hull 3, Carver 1 — Junior Nina Tiani, senior Bella Hendrickson, and senior Siobhan Burke scored for the Pirates (1-2) in the South Shore win.

Masconomet 6, Gloucester 0 — Morgan Bovardi, Liv Guerriero and Allie Vaillancourt scored twice each for Masco (2-0-1) in a season-opening Cape Ann League win.

Advertisement

Tewksbury 3, Methuen 1 — Iris Diaz, Allie Indingaro, and Daniela Almeida connected for the host Redmen in the MVC victory.

Girls' volleyball

Central Catholic 3, St. Mary’s 0 — Lily Golden and Taya Marinaro notched four kills apiece for the Raiders in a 25-11, 25-22, 25-23 nonleague win over the Spartans.

John Hand contributed from Westwood.