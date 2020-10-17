fb-pixel

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will not play vs. Patriots, according to reports

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated October 17, 2020, 1 hour ago
Melvin Gordon will not play against the Patriots on Sunday.
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will not play in Sunday’s game against the Patriots due to an illness, according to the Denver Post.

Three days ago, Gordon was charged with driving under the influence.

Gordon did not practice with the team on Friday and the illness is not COVID-19 related, according to the Denver Post. He will not travel with the team.

Gordon was charged with driving under the influence Tuesday night by Denver police after he was pulled over for going 71 mph in a 35-mph zone. Police discovered he was slurring his speech and had a moderate odor of alcohol on his breath.

