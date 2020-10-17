Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of game vs. Patriots

Modkins is at home and in self-isolation, according to a team statement.

The Broncos announced Saturday afternoon that running backs coach Curtis Modkins has tested positive for COVID-19, shortly before the team was scheduled to depart Denver for Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Patriots.

Positive COVID-19 tests among the Patriots prompted the NFL to reschedule the Denver matchup multiple times – from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, and then to Sunday.

The Patriots opened their facility Saturday morning after shutting it down due to a positive test on Friday. Later that day, center James Ferentz was placed on the COVID-IR, which is for players who test positive or come in close contact with someone who has.

The Patriots were scheduled to hold a walkthrough at the facility on Saturday before virtual meetings on Saturday night.

The NFL has yet to announce if the game will be further rescheduled.