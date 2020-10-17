Jaguars latest NFL team hit by COVID-19

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the latest NFL team dealing with a positive COVID-19 test. The Jaguars said Saturday that a practice squad player has tested positive for the coronavirus. The initial result was confirmed by a second test Friday evening. The player was quarantined, and the team is reviewing contact tracing data to determine what further precautions need to be taken. The Jaguars (1-4) host Detroit (1-3) on Sunday and plan to play as scheduled. Jacksonville decided to hold football activities remotely Saturday as part of NFL protocols. It could benefit the team that it typically separates practice squad players from guys on the 53-man roster, creating an extra level of protection to help prevent an outbreak … Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had his second negative COVID-19 test in 24 hours, clearing him to rejoin his teammates and play in Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Not much has changed through NASCAR’s first two rounds of playoffs: Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin are still favored to race for the championship and the other two contenders are a crapshoot. The path to the championship finale begins Sunday at Kansas Speedway, the first of three races in the title-setting third round. It’s a fairly straightforward series with ensuing stops at Texas Motor Speedway, like Kansas a 1.5-mile intermediate oval, then half-mile Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR’s shortest and oldest active track. At stake are four slots in the winner-take-all Nov. 8 finale at Phoenix Raceway and no obvious indicators on who will be challenging Harvick and Hamlin. The two have combined for 16 wins in 32 races this season and have hoarded enough points that it would likely take some sort of sudden collapse to keep the favorites from advancing to the finale … Chase Briscoe must have figured the best way to stay out of trouble was by staying up front. The red-hot driver of the No. 98 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing swept the first two stages of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway, then he dominated after a restarted with four laps to go to capture the first race in the round of eight and clinch his spot in the season finale at Phoenix.

Tennis

Zverev reaches final in home country

Alexander Zverev moved one win from a third title in his native Germany and will play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Cologne Indoors tournament. Top-seeded Zverev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), in the semifinals. The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime also beat a Spanish opponent, second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 … Andrey Rublev and Borna Coric overcame Canadian opposition to reach the final of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia. Third-seeded Rublev rallied to beat second-seeded Denis Shapovalov, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Coric also recovered in the semifinals to beat Milos Raonic, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Advertisement

Soccer

Ibrahimović wins in return after virus

Zlatan Ibrahimović made a winning return after being sidelined with the coronavirus as AC Milan beat Inter Milan, 2-1, in an entertaining derby match. Ibrahimović only resumed training this week after recovering from the virus but the 39-year-old Swede scored twice early on. Romelu Lukaku netted for Inter in the 29th minute. “I’m very hungry because they locked the wrong animal at home,” Ibrahimović said. ''After two weeks at home, it’s not easy. Mentally it’s hard to be always at home … Ally Haran scored in stoppage time to give the Orlando Pride a 3-3 come-from-behind draw with the North Carolina Courage in a fall series match in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Bassino wins opening World Cup ski race

Marta Bassino led Federica Brignone for an Italian 1-2 finish in the season-opening women’s World Cup giant slalom ski race in Soelden, Austria. Bassino held on to her first-run lead to beat her teammate and defending overall World Cup champion by 0.14 seconds … Portuguese rider João Almeida increased his overall lead by finishing sixth in the hilly 14th-stage time trial of the Giro d’Italia cycling race in Valdobbiadene, Italy. Recently crowned world champion Filippo Ganna won the trial, claiming his third stage victory in this year’s race … Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya broke her own world record in the women’s-only half marathon Saturday, clocking 1 hour, 5 minutes and 16 seconds in Gdynia. Poland. The 27-year-old Jepchirchir improved on her record by 18 seconds on a four-lap course, taking gold at the World Athletics half marathon championships in Gdynia, Poland.

Advertisement



