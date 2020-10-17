Matt Grzelcyk, Bruins agree to four-year contract

The Bruins announced Saturday they have signed restricted free agent defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a four-year contract worth $14.75 million.
In agreeing to the deal, the Bruins and the 26-year-old native of Charlestown avoided an arbitration hearing, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.
Grzelcyk’s deal comes with an annual cap hit of $3,687,500, and makes him the second highest-paid defenseman on the team, behind Charlie McAvoy ($4.9 million AAV).
Grzelcyk had 4 goals and 17 assists in 68 games for the Bruins in 2019-20. In 197 career NHL games, the 5-foot-9 Grzelcyk has 10 goals and 44 assists.
With Grzelcyk’s signing, the Bruins have a little more than $6.6 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.com. Left wing Jake DeBrusk remains as a restricted free agent.
Advertisement