Matt Grzelcyk, Bruins agree to four-year contract

The Bruins announced Saturday they have signed restricted free agent defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a four-year contract worth $14.75 million.

In agreeing to the deal, the Bruins and the 26-year-old native of Charlestown avoided an arbitration hearing, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.

Grzelcyk’s deal comes with an annual cap hit of $3,687,500, and makes him the second highest-paid defenseman on the team, behind Charlie McAvoy ($4.9 million AAV).