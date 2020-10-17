Sloppy play dooms Boston College in loss at Virginia Tech

Redshirt junior quarterback Hendon Hooker, making his first start of the season for the Hokies (3-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), rushed for three touchdowns off the option and threw a fourth to Khalil Herbert. The Hokies racked up 350 yards on the ground, average 8.5 yards across 41 carries, with Hooker totaling 164 on 18 carries.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Boston College Eagles, who’ve played relatively mistake-free and been opportunistic in the fourth quarter in winning three of their first four, committed five turnovers and were handed a 40-14 reality check at Lane Stadium by No. 23 Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

Advertisement

With Herbert’s 143 on 18 carries, the two became the first Hokies duo to rush for 100 yards in the same games since Tyrod Taylor and Darren Evans in 2010. The last time two players rushed for 100 yards on the Eagles was 2017, when Lamar Jackson and Reggie Bonnafon did it for Louisville.

Phil Jurkovec completed 28 of 51 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (3-2, 2-2 ACC), but also two interceptions. BC’s other three turnovers were fumbles.

As college football in a COVID-19 world pressed on into its second month, perhaps no two schools could serve as better examples of how divergent the experience has been than Boston College and Virginia Tech.

By almost every measure, BC couldn’t be more fortunate. They returned for voluntary workouts in June and, after discovering one positive test after the first week, their returns have been spotless. They’ve become a model for how college football can carry on with the proper protocols, with their strong start under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley icing the cake.

When the Eagles walked into Lane Stadium to face the Hokies, some things were the same (the cardboard cutouts in the stands) and some were different (the crowd of 1,000 friends and family members on hand), but they were staring down a team that had been affected by COVID like no other in the ACC.

Advertisement

The Hokies' season opener last month was postponed because of an outbreak at N.C. State. Their de facto opener against Virginia was postponed as well. When they finally took the field against the Wolfpack, 23 of their players missed the game for COVID reasons. The next week against Duke, Virginia Tech held out 21. Last week, 15 players missed their game against North Carolina.

The severity of the situation hit Hooker hard. After going through medical screenings for COVID before the season, doctors discovered Hooker had a medical condition — he’s not revealed the details — that needed to be treated before he could play again.

He made his first start of the season Saturday, guiding a team still depleted, but assisted by an opponent that couldn’t stop sabotaging itself.

The Eagles were able to get away with the first turnover, a fumble by running back Pat Garwo at the end of a 14-yard run on their first drive, but they kept piling up. Phil Jurkovec fumbled a pitch to Garwo on the second drive. Hokies linebacker Alan Tisdale recovered it, and his offense drove for a 41-yard field goal that put them ahead, 3-0.

The Eagles seemed to pull themselves together when Jurkovec hit Jaelen Gill for a 12-yard touchdown, but it didn’t last. First, they gifted the Hokies a short field at the BC 49 yard line. It took Hooker 119 seconds to get into the end zone. On first-and-goal from the 7, Hooker kept it himself on a sweep up the right side for a touchdown that gave Tech a 10-7 lead.

Advertisement

When the Eagles got the ball back, Jurkovec immediately tried to answer. His eyes got big when he saw Zay Flowers streaking down the field on a deep route, but he ignored the three defensive backs in the same area.

His throw was nowhere near Flowers. Hokies cornerback Devin Taylor hawked it down easily at the 26-yard line for his first interception of the season, and BC had matched its number of giveaways in its first four games in four series.

BC’s plus-5 turnover margin coming into the game was third in the ACC.

The Hokies made them pay again. After the pick, the Hokies marched 74 yards in seven plays, capped by Hooker’s 29-yard touchdown to Herbert that pushed their lead to 17-7 at the half.

Hendon completed 8 of his first 9 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.