South Carolina beats Auburn for first time in 87 years

“If a team throws at him like that every game, he’ll have a game like that every game,” Gamecocks receiver Shi Smith said of Horn, the son of NFL receiver Joe Horn .

Jaycee Horn had the first two interceptions of his career and his pass break-up led to a third — all which South Carolina turned into touchdowns — for a 30-22 victory Saturday that was its first win over visiting Auburn in 87 years.

Horn was assigned to Auburn receiver Seth Williams, one of the best receivers in the Southeastern Conference, averaging 18 yards a catch. Williams finished with four catches for 74 yards, but no scores.

“I heard a lot of people saying I [don’t] have any ball skills, which is crazy to me,” Horn said. “I just knew the day would come when I’d have a lot of opportunities to make plays.”

Kevin Harris ran for two touchdowns for Carolina (2-2), Smith added a 10-yard TD catch, and Horn and the defense did enough to stop Bo Nix and the No. 15 Tigers (2-2).





Notre Dames dodges Louisville’s upset bid

Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards and Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that gave No. 4 Notre Dame the lead for good as the Fighting Irish held off Louisville, 12-7.

Williams ran 25 times and had his third 100-yard game of the season as the Irish (4-0, 3-0 ACC) won their 22nd straight at Notre Dame Stadium. It came against an inspired 3-4 Louisville defense that spent most of the afternoon on the field. Notre Dame controlled the clock for 36:15 including a game-ending 14-play drive that burned the final 7:55.

Book completed 11 of 19 for 106 yards and ran 12 times for 47 yards.

The loss was the fourth straight for the Cardinals (1-4, 0-4), who got 118 yards passing and 49 rushing from Malik Cunningham. Javian Hawkins, the nation’s No. 3 rusher coming into the game, was limited to 51 yards on 15 carries.

Clemson wrecks Georgia Tech

Trevor Lawrence brushed off the first interception he has thrown this season and passed for a career-high 404 yards and five touchdowns as No. 1 Clemson (5-0) overwhelmed Georgia Tech, 73-7, in Atlanta.

Led by Lawrence, Clemson’s 671 yards and 73 points were the most allowed by Georgia Tech in the modern era. It was the most points allowed by Georgia Tech since a 94-0 loss to Auburn in 1894.

The Yellow Jackets (2-3) travel to Boston College next weekend.

Lawrence completed 24 of 33 passes. All of his scoring passes came in the Tigers' dominant first half. Clemson led, 52-7, at halftime and kept adding to the lead in the second half, even with second- and third-stringers on the field. Lawrence left the game after Clemson’s first possession of the second half.





The second-longest streak of passes without an interception in ACC history ended late in the first quarter when Zamari Walton picked off a pass by Lawrence. It ended Lawrence’s streak of 367 passes without an interception, falling short of the ACC record of 379 set by North Carolina State’s Russell Wilson from 2008-09.

Kentucky times it right, beats Vols

Two years ago, Kentucky was playing well before being shut down at Neyland Stadium by a Tennessee team with a losing record. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops was convinced something had to change. What he did in 2020 was build a detour into his team’s three-hour bus ride Friday from Lexington to Knoxville. A small change, but worth a try to snap a 17-game losing streak at Tennessee. Mission accomplished: The Wildcats beat the 18th-ranked Volunteers, 34-7. “Two years ago, we didn’t come out and play well at the start of the game,” Stoops said. "Stopping at the University of the Cumberlands broke up our [travel]) day. " The University of the Cumberlands is a small, private college about an hour north of Knoxville in Williamsburg, Kentucky, and a couple blocks off Interstate 75. It was Kentucky’s first win in Neyland Stadium since 1984, and the Wildcats' largest margin of victory in Knoxville since 56-0 in 1893 … Brady White’s sixth touchdown pass with just over a minute remaining completed a school-record 21-point comeback and the host Tigers (2-2, 1-2 American Athletic) beat Central Florida, 50-49, to snap a 13-game losing streak to the Bulls. UCF’s Dillon Gabriel became the first UCF quarterback to throw for over 500 yards and blew past that mark with 601 yards on 35-of-49 passing with five scores … Isaiah Spiller ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Kellen Mond threw for two scores to help No. 11 Texas A&M (3-1) beat host Mississippi State, 28-14, handing the Bulldogs (1-3) their third straight loss … Liberty rushing leader Josh Mack came down with a stomach bug Friday night, so Shedro Louis got the nod and helped sink Syracuse in a big way. The seldom-used running back scored on touchdown runs of 75 and 52 yards, quarterback Malik Willis passed for one score and ran for another, and visiting Liberty beat Syracuse, 38-21, to remain undefeated. It was the program’s first win ever against a Power Five conference team. Louis, a third-string sophomore, rushed for a career-high 170 yards for the Flames (5-0) . . . A week after a 42-17 road loss to top-ranked Clemson, the No. 13-ranked Miami Hurricanes beat visiting Pittsburgh, 31-19. D’Eriq King threw four touchdowns, including two to Will Mallory, to lead the Hurricanes (4-1). The Panthers (3-3) lost their third consecutive game.