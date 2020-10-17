UMass gets blown out in opener -- and possibly only game of 2020 -- at Georgia Southern

The trip to Statesboro only presented itself because Appalachian State canceled a midweek game against Georgia Southern due to positive COVID-19 tests. UMass jumped at the opportunity to get a game. UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford previously said he hopes for a three to six game season.

The Minutemen (0-1) struggled to contain a creative Eagles offensive attack and found little success with the ball in their hands. The Eagles (3-1) jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead at Allen E. Paulson Stadium that went unchallenged.

STATESBORO, Ga. — The UMass football team opened — and potentially closed — its 2020 COVID-19-truncated season in a 41-0 loss at Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon.

Walt Bell, UMass’s second-year coach, did not reveal a starting quarterback until redshirt senior and Milton native Mike Fallon took the Minutemen’s first snap.

Fallon, who completed 7 of 12 for 41 yards and ran for 31 yards on 4 rushes, had attempted just two career passes entering the game. Fallon’s father, Mike Sr., quarterbacked the Minutemen from 1976-77. Redshirt sophomore Josiah Johnson, who also plays tight end, quarterbacked the majority of the second half, with freshman Will Koch also taking a few snaps.

UMass junior running back Ellis Merriweather compiled 21 yards on 16 carries. Wideout Samuel Emilus produced 4 catches for 28 yards.

Georgia Southern’s version of the triple-option proved unsolvable.

On the fifth play of the game, Georgia Southern senior quarterback Shai Werts found redshirt senior wide receiver Malik Murray for a 47-yard touchdown pass, capping a five-play, 75-yard drive.

UMass went three and out, with George Georgopulous misfiring on a punt that sailed just eight yards, setting up the Eagles at UMass 39. Seven plays later, Werts found tight end Beau Johnson (3 catches, 25 yards and two touchdowns) for an eight-yard score to make it 14-0 less than seven minutes in.

By halftime, Georgia Southern doubled its lead, with Werts connecting with Johnson on a 10-yard TD toss and scoring on a 4-yard TD run.

Werts completed 11 of 16 pass atttempts for 128 yards and three scores. Werts was also effective on the run, gaining 76 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Senior running back Wesley Kennedy III led the Eagles with a game-high 106 yards rushing and a touchdown on six carries.

UMass, who went 1-11 last season, flew in Friday and returned to Amherst following the game. The travel roster did not shrink from a normal year, but the traveling party did. The athletic communications staff worked the game from home.

Since Oct. 5, UMass football has conducted 300 coronavirus tests with no positives. Overall, three positives of 2,600 tests have been reported since late June.



