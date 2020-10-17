With COVID-19, the NFL schedule is no longer measured in weeks, but hour to hour

The Patriots will be without their latest player to test positive, backup center James Ferentz, but after weeks of uncertainty amid the ongoing pandemic, they will welcome the return of both Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore. Both players reported being largely asymptomatic and both returned to the practice field last week, albeit briefly as the Patriots have barely been together and have followed strict distancing protocols in the rare moments they’ve been in their facility.

Because, like it or not, it appears to be full steam ahead for the twice-postponed contest. As of this writing, the Sunday 1 p.m. kickoff in Foxborough is still on despite two setbacks: Friday’s news that the Patriots canceled practice and closed their facility once again due to a positive COVID-19 test, and the announcement Saturday morning that Denver running backs coach Curtis Modkins had tested positive and would not travel with the team.

The Broncos' statement said the same of Modkins, that he “is currently at home in self-isolation and experiencing no symptoms” and that the team has “evaluated close contacts, administered necessary point of care testing (no positive COVID-19 results) and implemented additional health and safety measures at UCHealth Training Center per NFL-NFLPA protocols.”

And so will the game go on. The NFL is forging ahead with fingers crossed it is both safe and smart to continue playing.

Are they making the right call? I honestly don’t know, but I know I sure hope so.

Are they wrong? Once again I don’t know, but I sure know I hope not.

This is the NFL’s new reality, where everything feels uncertain and schedules might as well be written on a whiteboard, erasers at the ready. I go back to the words of Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who repeatedly insisted during one of his recent media sessions that plans this season remain “day by day,” a description he would quickly amend to an even more accurate “hour by hour.” He was talking only about his own team, but he might as well have been talking about the entire league.

Belichick made those comments after the Sunday, Oct. 11, game against Denver had already been pushed to Monday, but before it would be shelved for the remainder of the week due to two additional positive tests on the Patriots. He was prophetic, and he may well have coined the game’s new mantra.

NFL 2020: Hour by hour.

As of this hour, the Patriots are playing. And to be honest, I get it. The league, and the players who opted to play, knew this risk going in. No one expected there to be zero positive tests, and the league never envisioned canceling every game affected by one of those positives. As they’ve learned, largely through the Patriots' mini-outbreak and the longer unfolding drama in Tennessee, contact tracing is the key, and they have to account for incubation periods.

It’s important to determine whether additional positive tests represent tendrils of the originally known test (in the Patriots' case, Newton) or an entirely new case. It appears the NFL is satisfied the Patriots are connected to the one case, which is both good and bad. Good because an entirely new case, with no known extended contact with others who’ve tested positive, would have to start the clock over, and likely force another lengthy postponement. Bad, because containment is the key to moving forward, and each subsequent case from Newton’s means it’s not completely contained.

Beyond the most obvious concern — players' health and safety — there are issues of fairness here, too. The Broncos made certain not to play that card this week, a refreshing change from the tone-deaf path coach Vic Fangio started to take in the initial uncertainty, when he welcomed these distractions for their ability to weed out “whiners” and “bitchers.” But Fangio struck exactly the right tone Friday, even before COVID-19 would force his hand in leaving an assistant coach behind.

“I know a lot of people have had their lives interrupted in a very negative way,” Fangio told reporters. "Whether it be through the illness itself, losing their job, taking a pay cut, which I know some of you had to go through that in the offseason, which I was sad to see. Nobody deserves that. Some small businesses — people who have worked their whole lives to establish a business — are really struggling right now. I know some small business owners from all over the country and they are struggling.

“Luckily here in the NFL, so far as players and coaches, we haven’t missed any paychecks. We’re just going to keep fighting through and consider ourselves lucky. Yes, we’ve been inconvenienced and there are a lot of protocols to follow. Some of them can be a little overbearing at times, but they’re necessary. I think in the big picture we’ve been lucky.”

Tennessee’s two-week saga gave us more than a glimpse into what anger could be ready to erupt though, with plenty of finger-pointing, demands for forfeits, and general annoyance at one team’s problems holding another team captive. And the scheduling dominoes that fell in the wake of the Pats' postponement were enough to make anyone’s head spin.

It’s clear what the NFL wants most to avoid is extending the season beyond 17 weeks, even if that continues to fly in the face of logic. They may eventually have no choice in that matter, and conventional wisdom here says building in extra bye weeks from the outset would have been the smart play. For now, however, they seem content to live in that day-by-day, hour-by-hour world.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.