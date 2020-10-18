Activists march to Globe offices to demand changes in climate crisis coverage

A group of activists marched to the Boston Globe offices on State Street Sunday to demand the newspaper make changes to its coverage of the climate crisis, according to organizers.

Exctinction Rebellion Boston led the protest that followed a release of a report that looked at more than 300 articles and found that "“the Globe’s reporting has not communicated the urgency of the climate and ecological crises,” the group said in a statement.

The group called on the Globe and other news media to be more aggressive covering environmental racism, climate science and activism.