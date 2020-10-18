Billerica 18-year-old charged after report of gunshots near pond

Police arrested a Billerica 18-year-old on gun charges following a report of shots fired near a local pond on Saturday, authorities said.

The gunshots were reported about 1:30 p.m. near Sandy Pond, off Shane Lane, Billerica police said in a statement. Witnesses told police they saw two people running from the scene, and an investigation led officers to 14 Putney Circle, police said. After a brief standoff, officers arrested Jared Assetta, who lives at that address, police said.