Billerica 18-year-old charged after report of gunshots near pond

Police arrested a Billerica 18-year-old on gun charges following a report of shots fired near a local pond on Saturday, authorities said.
The gunshots were reported about 1:30 p.m. near Sandy Pond, off Shane Lane, Billerica police said in a statement. Witnesses told police they saw two people running from the scene, and an investigation led officers to 14 Putney Circle, police said. After a brief standoff, officers arrested Jared Assetta, who lives at that address, police said.
The pond has been the site of multiple disturbances over the last several months, including three separate reports of gunshots in October, according to police. In June, officers recovered nearly 4 pounds of cocaine in a package found floating on the water.
Assetta faces several charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity weapon and feeding device, and receiving a stolen firearm, police said. He is set to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday.
