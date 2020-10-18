Coronavirus outbreak linked to church gathering in rural Maine

Anyone who attended a fellowship rally hosted by the church from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4 or has spent any time in the church or its affiliated school since is asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, the statement said.

At least 17 cases have been linked to Brooks Pentecostal Church, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Saturday.

Another town in rural Maine is facing a coronavirus outbreak traced to a church gathering.

Symptoms include a cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, or body aches, among others.

The Maine CDC has started contact tracing, the statement said.

Church officials could not immediately be reached Sunday afternoon.

The church is located in Brooks, a small town in Waldo County. As of Sunday, Waldo County had 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and six hospitalizations, according to state data. Brooks town officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.

The outbreak comes after a summer wedding and reception in the Millinocket area became a super spreader event linked to eight deaths and more than 175 coronavirus cases.

The state on Sunday had a total of 5,309 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 146 deaths, according to the CDC

















