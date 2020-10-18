Douglas woman charged with assault and battery on man supporting Trump

A Douglas woman was charged with assault and battery after she allegedly attacked a 73-year-old military veteran participating in a rally supporting President Trump on Saturday, police said.

Kiara Dudley, 34, allegedly approached the man, one of two people who were holding Trump flags and signs, near the intersection of Main and Webster streets around noon, Douglas police said in a statement.

Dudley began berating the two with insults and demanded they leave, police said.