Douglas woman charged with assault and battery on man supporting Trump

A Douglas woman was charged with assault and battery after she allegedly attacked a 73-year-old military veteran participating in a rally supporting President Trump on Saturday, police said.
Kiara Dudley, 34, allegedly approached the man, one of two people who were holding Trump flags and signs, near the intersection of Main and Webster streets around noon, Douglas police said in a statement.
Dudley began berating the two with insults and demanded they leave, police said.
When the pair tried to move away, Dudley allegedly followed them, bumped the man with her body, and stepped on his “Veterans for Trump” sign, police said. As the man bent over to pick up the sign, Dudley knocked him to the ground, injuring the man’s finger, according to police.
Dudley was charged with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury, police said. She was released on $250 cash bail and is set to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday.
