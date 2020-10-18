Malden school switches to remote learning after staff members test positive for COVID-19

Linden STEAM Academy in Malden is switching to all-remote learning after staff members tested positive for COVID-19, a top school official said Sunday.

Malden Public Schools Superintendent John Oteri told families in a Facebook post that students can return for in-person classes once it is safe, and the wait could be as long as two weeks. Oteri did not say how many staff members have the virus or in what roles they serve.

Staff members or students who have been in the Linden School in the past week should be tested for COVID-19, Oteri said in the post. The Malden Board of Health is contacting people who may have been in close contact with the staff members who tested positive, he said.