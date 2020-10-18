fb-pixel

Man charged with firing gun during fight in Worcester

No one was injured by the gunshot, according to police.

By Abigail Feldman Globe Correspondent,Updated October 18, 2020, 10 minutes ago

Police arrested a 21-year-old Worcester man who allegedly fired a handgun during a brawl Sunday, authorities said.

Officers arrived at Catharine Street about 12:30 a.m. after receiving “a report of a large fight that possibly involved a firearm” and found “a volatile scene,” with several people deeply unsettled by earlier events, Worcester police said in a statement.

After investigating, officers arrested Malik Saine on charges of discharging a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a gun without a license, possessing ammunition without a license, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct, police said. Police did not release details of his arraignment.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.