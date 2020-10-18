Man charged with firing gun during fight in Worcester

Officers arrived at Catharine Street about 12:30 a.m. after receiving “a report of a large fight that possibly involved a firearm” and found “a volatile scene,” with several people deeply unsettled by earlier events, Worcester police said in a statement .

Police arrested a 21-year-old Worcester man who allegedly fired a handgun during a brawl Sunday, authorities said.

No one was injured by the gunshot, according to police.

After investigating, officers arrested Malik Saine on charges of discharging a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a gun without a license, possessing ammunition without a license, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct, police said. Police did not release details of his arraignment.

Advertisement

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.