Mass. reports 744 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths

On Sunday, the state reported 15,588 new people received molecular tests for the virus, bringing the total number of people who received that test to more than 2.5 million.

In Massachusetts, the three-day average of COVID-19 deaths was 18 as of Thursday, the state reported Sunday.

There were 14 new confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus in Massachusetts, bringing the death toll due to COVID-19 to 9,517, the state’s Department of Public Health reported Sunday. The agency also reported 744 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number of cases here to 140,647.

The state’s seven-day average positive rate, calculated from all those tests administered, was 1.2 percent as of Saturday, the state said. That average has fluctuated between 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent since Oct. 9, and has been above 1 percent since late September.

Another measure of positivity, based on daily positive tests per people tested, was 4 percent Saturday, according to the state.

That daily rate has ranged between 3.3 percent to 5 percent since Oct. 1, the state has reported. Some experts have suggested that positive tests per people tested is a better measure of the pandemic.

The three-day average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was 499 as of Saturday, the state reported Sunday. That figure dipped slightly from an average of 505 over the previous four days.

The state reported one hospital Saturday was using surge capacity to treat those patients in Massachusetts.

Across the US, nearly 220,000 people have died from the virus, and more than 8.1 million cases have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University Sunday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.