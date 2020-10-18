Mattapan teen arrested for alleged stabbing at grocery store

A Mattapan teen is facing assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a person during an attempted robbery at a grocery store on Blue Hill Avenue, Boston police announced Sunday.

Davon Hussey, 18, is due to be arraigned in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of attempt to commit crime, armed robbery, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Boston police said in a press release.

Hussey walked into Fernandez Cousin’s Grocery at 1150 Blue Hill Ave. shortly before 3 p.m. Friday and demanded $20 from a male inside, police said.