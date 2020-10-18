Mattapan teen arrested for alleged stabbing at grocery store

A Mattapan teen is facing assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a person during an attempted robbery at a grocery store on Blue Hill Avenue, Boston police announced Sunday.
Davon Hussey, 18, is due to be arraigned in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of attempt to commit crime, armed robbery, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Boston police said in a press release.
Hussey walked into Fernandez Cousin’s Grocery at 1150 Blue Hill Ave. shortly before 3 p.m. Friday and demanded $20 from a male inside, police said.
The male refused to give Hussey the money. Hussey then asked the victim for $20. The victim also refused, Hussey allegedly pulled out a box cutter, reached over the counter and stabbed the person, police said.
Hussey then fled the store, police said.
A police sergeant later saw Hussey standing in front of 1260 Blue Hill Ave. and noticed he matched the description of the suspect, police said. Hussey began walking away when the sergeant got out of his cruiser and ignored the sergeant’s attempts to speak with him, according to police.
Detectives arrived at the scene and after a brief struggle Hussey was placed under arrest, police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.