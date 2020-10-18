Worker injured at Peabody gelatin manufacturer

A man was flown to a local hospital after he fell 25-feet off a platform at a gelatin manufacturing company in Peabody and broke his arm late Saturday afternoon, a fire official said.

The worker, who is in his 30′s, was a contactor at the Rousselot facility at 5 Allens Lane. He fell between vats used to break down cattle bones around 4:40 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Richard Nelson said.

A regional technical rescue team from Essex County responded to the scene and retrieved the man with a stokes basket, Nelson said. He was taken to the South Memorial baseball field and then flown to the hospital by helicopter.