Worker injured at Peabody gelatin manufacturer

A man was flown to a local hospital after he fell 25-feet off a platform at a gelatin manufacturing company in Peabody and broke his arm late Saturday afternoon, a fire official said.
The worker, who is in his 30′s, was a contactor at the Rousselot facility at 5 Allens Lane. He fell between vats used to break down cattle bones around 4:40 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Richard Nelson said.
A regional technical rescue team from Essex County responded to the scene and retrieved the man with a stokes basket, Nelson said. He was taken to the South Memorial baseball field and then flown to the hospital by helicopter.
Advertisement
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded to the scene, Nelson said.
An e-mail sent to the Dept. of Labor, which oversees OSHA, was not immediately returned Sunday.
Rousselot manufactures gelatin and collagen-based products for bio-medical applications, according to its website.
The company did not respond to requests for comment.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.