As election nears, Trump fatigue is keenly felt

I often look around and think, “Am I the only one who sees this? How do others get through the day without constantly thinking about this corrupt administration like I do?”

Thank you to Yvonne Abraham for capturing how I live daily and confirming that I’m not alone, in her Oct. 11 Metro column “Please. Just make it stop.” I’m not the only one who longs to exhale after four exhausting years.

Abraham said everything I’m consumed with all day, every day, and knowing that I’m not alone is comforting enough.

Claire Morrone

Walpole





Media’s constant attention doesn’t help

Re “Make it stop” by Michael A. Cohen (Ideas, Oct. 11) and “Please. Just make it stop.” by Yvonne Abraham (Metro, Oct. 11): Every parent knows that the best way to thwart bad behavior in a 2-year-old is to ignore it, and the best way to encourage bad behavior is to give it attention. Donald Trump, clearly stuck in the id phase of his emotional development, has managed to manipulate the constant attention of all forms of the media. He has gained unending free publicity. Concerned citizens can only respond with hand-wringing, anxiety, and depression, all ineffective deterrents.

Sure, report the behavior as matter-of-factly as possible, then move on to other topics; heaven knows there are people more worthy of our attention. Stop helping Trump achieve his goals of intimidation, chaos, and fear. We will need what is left of our mental health to recover from this madness.

Barbara Bing

Winchester





We get it — you’re against him (yawn)

I gather that columnists such as Michael A. Cohen and Yvonne Abraham do not write the headlines to their pieces. I mention this because both wrote very similar columns, published last Sunday, about President Trump, and drew similar conclusions. The cherry on top is that both columns included the phrase “make it stop” in the headline.

Might an editor of the Metro section have conversed with the editor of the Ideas section to ensure that readers were not seeing (and reading) double?

Is it possible for Abraham, who says she is tired of writing about Trump, to better serve the readers of the Metro section with columns about people, places, and things within metropolitan Boston?

Is it possible to offer readers a wider range of opinions and insights into the city, the state, and the world we live in?

We know that the Globe is against Trump and has endorsed Joe Biden for president. Bravo and huzzah! Now can the Globe give more substance to that editorial decision other than lamentations from two columnists who seem to be writing the same column, on the same day, and basically saying the same thing?

Bob Moss

Lexington