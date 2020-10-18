For him, this election is important like no other

Jeff Jacoby certainly is correct about political rhetoric (“The most important election (since the last election),” Opinion, Oct. 14): It is inevitable that we’ll hear that this is the most important election in our history. Sending that message is what politicians do. However, in my 67 years, I’ve never known a significant portion of the populace to have the level of despair that people feel now. Democracy has never been under siege as it is currently.

I’ll leave it to historians to put this election in perspective in the annals of our nation, but this definitely is the most important election of my lifetime.