In passing on question of separating families, Barrett highlights the coldness of judicial reasoning

I do understand Amy Coney Barrett’s reluctance to offer opinions on issues that might come before the Supreme Court. In most cases, her hesitation is logical and justifiable. However, one question that she declined to answer did disturb me. When asked whether she thought it was wrong for the US government to separate parents and children when arrested at the border, for the purpose of discouraging future refugees from traveling here, she gave her standard demurral.

How could she, I wondered, as a mother, as a devout Roman Catholic, as a citizen who shares responsibility for our elected government’s actions, as a thinking and caring human being, not be outraged at such a thing and say unequivocally that it is wrong? I think that I may know why.