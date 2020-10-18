Kevin Cash was right on the money for Rays in Game 7

Now the manager of the Rays, Cash won’t forget the Game 7 of the American League Championship Series played at Petco Park on Saturday night.

Beyond being disappointed and trudging up the stairs to the clubhouse, Cash doesn’t remember much about that night.

SAN DIEGO — Kevin Cash was there in 2008 when the Tampa Bay Rays made it to the World Series for the first time. He was the backup catcher of the Red Sox watching from the dugout when rookie David Price got the final out of a seven-game series.

His bold decision-making paid off with a 4-2 victory against the Houston Astros and the franchise’s second pennant.

The Rays advanced to Game 1 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday night against the winner of Sunday night’s NLCS game between the Braves and Dodgers.

Rookie left fielder Randy Arozarena was voted Most Valuable Player. He hit four homers and drove in six runs for the Rays. Arozarena didn’t play his first game in the regular season until Aug. 30.

Arozarena’s seven home runs are a record for a rookie in one postseason.

Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton, who played for the Astros from 2017-18, had a two-hit shutout with two outs in the sixth inning when Cash came out of the dugout.

There was no conversation as Morton was pulled after only 66 pitches in favor of Nick Anderson. The Astros had two runners on but Morton appeared in complete control of the game.

A similar move had backfired on Cash in Game 6 when he took starter Blake Snell out of the game in the fifth inning and reliever Diego Castillo allowed four runs to score in what proved to be a 7-4 victory for the Astros.

Anderson retired Michael Brantley to finish the inning and worked a scoreless seventh.

Taking out a veteran starter cruising through a playoff game is unconventional, but true to how the Rays play. The 36-year-old Morton had not pitched more than 5⅔ innings all season, the Rays having decided he could get through a batting order two times but no more.

Morton allowed two hits, walked one and struck out six. The highest-paid player (at $15 million) on Tampa Bay’s budget roster has a career 2.86 earned run average in 12 career postseason games.

The Astros did not score until the eighth inning. Pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz drew a walk off Anderson and Jose Altuve singled with two outs. Pete Fairbanks replaced Anderson and walked Michael Brantley to load the bases.

Carlos Correa singled to right field, driving in two runs. Fairbanks was on the verge of a meltdown but he struck out Alex Bregman on four pitches. The last a 100-mph fastball up and away that Bregman swung through.

Fairbanks finished the game off, leaving a runner stranded in the ninth. Fireworks exploded over an empty ballpark as the game ended.

With MLB in a bubble to guard against the coronavirus, the Rays spent more than two weeks in San Diego and played 12 games at Petco.

As the Rays celebrated, Astros manager Dusty Baker was left with a 2-7 record in winner-take-all playoff games with six losses in a row.

Baker took over the scandal-ridden Astros in January and coaxed them into the expanded playoffs with a 29-31 record. Houston upset Minnesota and Oakland to get to the ALCS before losing the first three games then clawing their way back to force a Game 7.

The 2004 Red Sox remain the only team to come back from a 0-3 deficit in the postseason. That was in the ALCS against the Yankees.

The Rays were 44 of 219 (.201) in the series and stuck out 81 times, scoring a modest 25 runs in the seven games. But their pitching and defense made the difference.





