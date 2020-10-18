Kicker Brandon McManus was the Broncos' offense with six field goals

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus set a franchise record with six field goals in his team’s 18-12 victory over the Patriots. The performance earned him one of the game balls and a shoutout from quarterback Drew Lock, who introduced him to the media as “the legend.”

FOXBOROUGH — One player accounted for all of Denver’s points Sunday afternoon.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus connected on the second of his six field goals, this one from 44 yards.

“This was definitely a special one,” McManus said.

Denver’s first six drives culminated with field goals, as McManus knocked down kicks from as deep as 54 yards. Two makes were chip shots from inside 30 yards, while the other four were from at least 44 yards.

There was an opportunity for McManus to go for another, on what would have been a 57- or 58-yarder, but coach Vic Fangio elected to punt.

“I thought hard about letting him try for the seventh one there,” Fangio said. “If he had missed, I didn’t want to give [the Patriots] the good field position [at their 39-yard line] and jump-start their offense. I don’t regret the decision.”

McManus finished two field goals shy of the NFL record for most field goals made in a game, set by Rob Bironas of the Tennessee Titans in 2007.

On the season, McManus is 12 for 13, his only miss a 58-yard try in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

