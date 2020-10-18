Mookie Betts, Dodgers beat Braves in Game 7 to head to World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mookie Betts is heading back to the World Series, but this time he will be wearing a Dodgers uniform instead of facing the team from Los Angeles.

Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh and the Dodgers capped a series of comebacks with a 4-3 victory against the Atlanta Braves in Sunday night’s Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

The Dodgers reached the World Series for the third time in four years, but still will be seeking their first championship since 1988 when they open up here Tuesday night against the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.