Mookie Betts, Dodgers beat Braves in Game 7 to head to World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mookie Betts is heading back to the World Series, but this time he will be wearing a Dodgers uniform instead of facing the team from Los Angeles.
Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh and the Dodgers capped a series of comebacks with a 4-3 victory against the Atlanta Braves in Sunday night’s Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.
The Dodgers reached the World Series for the third time in four years, but still will be seeking their first championship since 1988 when they open up here Tuesday night against the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.
Atlanta, which held a 3-1 series lead, was denied its first World Series berth since 1999.
Betts contributed to the big victory, robbing the Braves' Freddie Freeman with a leaping catch at the right field wall in the top of the fifth inning. The Braves led 3-2 at that point.
Atlanta took a 2-0 lead with runs in each of the first two innings, but the Dodgers tied it with a pair in the second. The teams traded runs, and it was 3-3 in the seventh when Bellinger smashed a fastball from the Braves' Chris Martin well beyond the right field fence at Globe Life Field.
Julio Urias pitched the final three scoreless innings to get the victory for LA.
Betts won the World Series in 2018 with the Red Sox, who beat the Dodgers in five games. LA acquired him in a blockbuster trade from Boston in February.